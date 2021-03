We’re back with some more Einstein, the lovable celebrity parrot. This time, Einstein is telling his owner to be quiet and eventually asks for the boss, Jeff.

Einstein’s owner is not saying a word, yet Einstein is insistent that she be quiet. Einstein continually hushes her and reprimands her for talking too much. Einstein then makes a request to go see his other owner, Jeff.

Watch Einstein push a toy off the ledge and apologize.

