State Democrats, Republicans work together to fix flawed Murphy marijuana bill that allows for underage drinking, smoking

TRENTON, NJ –  Senator Anthony M. Bucco said there should be enough bipartisan support in the Legislature to fix a recently enacted law that prohibits law enforcement from notifying parents when children are caught using or possessing marijuana or alcohol.

“Police shouldn’t be prohibited from telling parents that their child was caught engaging in illegal or dangerous activity with drugs or alcohol,” said Bucco (R-25). “Thankfully, it appears that both Republicans and Democrats in both houses of the Legislature want to fix this outrageous provision of our law. Governor Murphy apparently is supportive of this fix as well. Given that broad support, there’s no reason to delay action on moving this important legislation forward.”

Bucco and Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) introduced legislation (S-3528) last week that would make the correction. Other similar bills have been introduced or announced in both houses.

