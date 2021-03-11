Marion County man admits to meth charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – James Charles Costello, of Fairmont, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing methamphetamine, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Costello, 52, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Costello admitted to selling 50 grams or more of methamphetamine for $7,500 in July 2020 in Marion County.

Costello is facing at least five and up to 40 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The task force is comprised of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Bridgeport Police Department.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.