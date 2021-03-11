Mo Hill’s new Republican Club now controls the party line in Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – There’s a new Republican club in Toms River and they have been officially recognized by the Ocean County GOP organization. The New Toms River Republican Club, which holds its allegiances to Toms River Mayor Mo Hill and lawyer, Assemblyman Greg McGuckin is now the ‘official’ Republican club of Toms River.

After three attempts by Hill and his cohorts to subvert the traditional Republican Club, Hill and his allies simply formed their own political club. Aided by Ocean County Chairman Frank Holman and Hill’s lawyer, Greg McGuckin, the assemblyman who once proposed a $15,000.00 fine for violating Governor Phil Murphy’s gatherings and stay-at-home order, Hill’s club was officially recognized last night.

That means Hill and his allies will get pick and choose the four Republican candidates on the official Republican Party line in the June 2021 primary which will decide who controls the entire Toms River Council.

With four seats up for election, Hill now holds the power to decide who sits on the township council.

Hill quit the Toms River Republican club in 2019 when they chose not to nominate him to run for mayor. Instead, Hill ran on a rogue ticket against the party and won his primary election.

This week, Hill was sued by his former business administrator Don Guardian for calling him a “pillow biter”, an offensive homophobic slur because he was openly gay.

In order to secure his victory last night, Hill needed the votes from the Lakewood Republican Club. The day before Hill announced that he is settling a dispute with the town’s Orthodox Jewish community and lowered the minimum acreage requirement on houses of worship from 10 acres to 2.

The next night, Republicans there aligned with Hill, giving him the necessary votes to secure his new club as the officially recognized club of the Republican party in Ocean County.