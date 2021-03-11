NJ DOT says pothole repair season has begun, here’s what you need to know

TRENTON, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Transportation has announced pothole repair season has begun after an extremely harsh winter.

To deal with potholes in the most aggressive and efficient manner, the Department will be allowing crews throughout the state to close travel lanes where necessary during daytime hours.

“This has been one of the most difficult winters in years with heavy snowfall, freezing rain, ice storms, and temperatures continually fluctuating above and below freezing,” the NJ DOT said in a statement. “The weather has been extremely harsh on state highways, resulting in a large number of potholes that pose a risk for motorists.”

Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes.

“NJDOT crews work year-round to repair potholes and keep our highways in good condition, but at this time of year it becomes our primary focus, especially after the winter that we have had,” Commissioner Gutierrez-Scaccetti said. “We are beginning the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s annual pothole campaign today, and will continue for the next couple of months until we have repaired the most significant potholes from this winter.”

“Where possible, crews will limit their daytime work hours to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will try to avoid working in travel lanes carrying traffic in the peak direction during peak times. NJDOT will be using Variable Message Signs to alert motorists of the campaign and, to the extent possible, of lane closures that could result in temporary travel delays,” the NJ DOT said.

Detailed current repair locations will be posted on a continual basis on www.511nj.org. As the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, our crews will start to perform permanent patch operations on particularly problematic sections of the roadway.

Motorists may call 1-800-POTHOLE or go online to report potholes on state roads using a new mapping feature to help identify the exact location of the pothole.

To report potholes on county roads, contact the appropriate jurisdiction. The Department responds as quickly as possible, especially to reports of potholes that create safety concerns based on their size and location.