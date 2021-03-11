Pittsburgh Felon Admits Violating Federal Drug and Gun Laws

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of violating federal narcotics and gun laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

Brandon Calhoun, age 29, of 1929 Columbia Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to one count before United States District Judge Marilyn J. Horan.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that from September 2017 until November 2019, Calhoun conspired to possess with the intent to distribute and did distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance. The court was further advised that on September 27, 2019, Calhoun possessed a firearm and ammunition, knowing he had been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year. Federal law prohibits an individual who has been convicted of a felony from possessing a firearm.

Judge Horan scheduled sentencing for June 29, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The law provides for a total sentence of not less than five and not more than 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,250,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan T. Conway and Brian M. Czarnecki are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Monroeville Police Department, the Attorney General’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Maryland Office, and the Allegheny County Police Department conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Calhoun.