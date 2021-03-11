Police Arrest Brockton Man on Drug and Firearm Charges in Roxbury

BOSTON, MA – At about 5:20 PM on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) made an on-site arrest of Eliah Woolley, 20, of Brockton in the area of Washington Street and Westminster Avenue in Roxbury for various firearm and drug related offenses.

While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle travelling on Washington Street towards Egleston Square with revoked auto insurance.

Officers stopped, approached the vehicle and determined the operator to be Eliah Woolley, who was wanted on two outstanding warrants; Attempt to Commit a Crime out of Hingham District Court and Home Invasion out of Brockton District Court. Woolley was removed from the motor vehicle and placed under arrest.

Officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm M&P Shield with four rounds in the magazine from the motor vehicle. The firearm’s serial number was obliterated.

Officers also located 31 grams of a white rock substance they believed to be crack cocaine along with forty-two pills believed to be Xanax inside of Woolley’s backpack.

Eliah Woolley was arrested and charged with; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Firearm with Altered Serial Numbers, Unlawful Possession of a Loaded Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Distribution of Class A, Drugs and Distribution of Class B, Drugs. Woolley is expected to arraigned in Roxbury District Court.