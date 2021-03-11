Home Uncategorized Police seeking driver of hit and run that critically injured 77-year-old in...

Police seeking driver of hit and run that critically injured 77-year-old in Matawan

By Shore News Network

MATAWAN, NJ – Investigators are seeking assistance from the public to help determine the details of a hit and run motor vehicle collision Tuesday evening that left a 77-year-old Matawan woman in critical condition, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Matawan Police Department responded to a 6:57 p.m. report of a body in the shoulder of the roadway in front of the Mediterranean Chateau located at 27 Freneau Ave. in the borough. Matawan Police arrived to find the female victim lying in the shoulder of the northbound lane of Freneau Ave. She was treated at the scene by Matawan First Aid and MONOC, then transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune Township where she remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART) responded to the scene and is continuing its investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Ryan McAndrews, of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or SCART Team Leader Brandon Stacey of the Marlboro Township Police Department at 732-536-0100.

