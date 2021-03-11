Town bans rentals at the Jersey Shore House after Nelk Boys crowd last summer

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – When the Nelk Boys showed up at the Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights, they faced the scorn of public officials. It happened in September during the COVID-19 pandemic and when a huge crowd gathered in Seaside Heights, things got worse for the Nelk Boys.

They were demonetized from YouTube, they were called knuckleheads by Governor Phil Murphy and after police in riot gear were forced to disperse 2,000 fans last September, the borough of Seaside Heights has decided to disallow rentals at the famed Jersey Shore beach house.

The beach house which sits overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the Seaside Heights Boardwalk in New Jersey became famous as the place where the MTV show Jersey Shore was filmed.

Borough officials of the Borough of Seaside Heights announced a settlement involving D&P Rentals, LLC, owner of the “Jersey Shore House,” arising out of a complaint filed against D&P Rentals following the unapproved Nelk Boys party held on the property on September 14, 2020.

Following the Borough’s filing of an administrative mercantile license complaint against D&P Rentals attorneys for both parties engaged in settlement discussions. Under the terms of the settlement, D&P Rentals is not permitted to rent the Jersey Shore House through October 31, 2021. After said date, the owner will be permitted to apply for a new mercantile license. Furthermore, D&P Rentals will make a payment of $5,000 to the Borough to offset the Borough’s costs related to the illegal party and administrative prosecution of this matter.

Mayor Anthony E. Vaz commented, “Borough Council is pleased with the settlement, and we acknowledge D&P Rentals for accepting responsibility for what occurred last September. We encourage other owner-landlords to take notice because Borough Council will not tolerate this type of behavior in Seaside Heights.”