10 Arrested for gun and drug charges in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ –

A two-month investigation into the distribution of narcotics from two Atlantic City residential buildings resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals and the recovery of multiple handguns and drugs.

On March 11, 2021, members of the DEA Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, and Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section and SWAT Team executed simultaneous residential search warrants at six apartments within the Madison Hotel located in the beach block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and one apartment in the Lighthouse Plaza located in the 300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

During the investigation, detectives recovered three handguns, 1,050 bags of heroin, 3 pounds of ecstasy, more than seven ounces of methamphetamine, 1.5 ounces of cocaine, and nearly $14,000 in US currency.

During the search of the residence at the Lighthouse Plaza, an Atlantic City SWAT Team member shot a charging dog to prevent himself and other officers from being attacked.

The Fire Marshall from the Atlantic City Fire Department responded to the Madison Hotel after officers observed numerous safety issues including fire exit doors being chained and padlocked shut. They also located a first floor stairwell door that was locked from the outside. In the event of an emergency, anyone using the stairwell to exit the building would have been unable to get through the door to escape.

Members of the DEA Special Response Team and Atlantic County Emergency Response Team assisted in the execution of the search warrants.

The investigation was led by Detectives Will Herrerias, Nicholas Berardis, and Eric Evans of the Atlantic City Police Department. It was aided by numerous tips from residents and guests from each location.

“This investigation is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the DEA Liberty Mid-Atlantic Task Force, Atlantic City PD, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office,” said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New Jersey Division Susan A. Gibson. “The combination and drugs and guns can lead to violence and death. The seizure of these items and the arrests of those in this investigation has made the Atlantic City area safer. We will continue to pursue those who seek to degrade our communities.”

“The Madison Hotel is a significant nuisance located within the heart of Atlantic City’s Tourism District,” said Damon G. Tyner, Atlantic County Prosecutor. “In the past three years there have been two homicides at this location. We will not permit drug dealers to set up shop, peddle poison and otherwise interfere with the quality of life of our residents and tourists.”

“Our continued partnership with our law enforcement allies continues to bear fruit as more deadly guns and dangerous drugs are removed from the streets,” said James Sarkos, Interim-Officer-in Charge of the Atlantic City Police Department. “We are committed to combating criminal activity and violence that will allow our community to be safer.”

The below individuals were remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility. Charges are mere accusations, and the accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.

ARRESTED: Alicia Gilliard, 34, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (three counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS (three counts), possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense (three counts), possession of hollow-point ammunition (three counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and money laundering.

ARRESTED: Akeem Mills, 28, of Mays Landing, NJ.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (three counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS (three counts), possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense (three counts), possession of hollow-point ammunition (three counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and money laundering.

ARRESTED: Malita Scarlett, 30, of Camden, NJ.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (seven counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS (seven counts), possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense (three counts), possession of hollow-point ammunition (three counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone (two counts), and money laundering.

ARRESTED: Evrod Walker, 39, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

The below individuals were released on a summons with a future court date.

ARRESTED: Anthony Bailey, 46, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS (two counts), possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and contempt of court.

ARRESTED: Tyler Barrett, 28, of, Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

ARRESTED: Tracy Blackwell, 38, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Contempt of court.

ARRESTED: Shane Calareso-Hodges, 34, of Absecon, NJ.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS.

ARRESTED: Michael Lombardi, 56, of, Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

ARRESTED: Rasheed Phillips, 31, of Atlantic City.

CHARGES: Possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone.

Anyone with information about the distribution of narcotics is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Special Investigations Section at 609-347-5858 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.