Armed Jackson man busted in county-wide drug investigation

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force concluded a cooperative, multijurisdictional narcotic’s investigation that originated in Stafford Township and led into Brick Township, and Absecon N.J.

Search warrants were executed on a storage facility and vehicle in Brick Township, and hotel room in Absecon. As a result of those search warrants, Cory Winston, 30 years old of Jackson Township, N.J., was arrested. Winston was found to be in possession of Heroin, Cocaine, “Molly” aka MDMA, prescription pills, digital scales, and various other drug paraphernalia for drug distribution.

Winston was also found to be in possession of 9mm and .40 caliber handguns with high-capacity magazines. While attempting to place Winston under arrest, he became combative, striking several Detectives and resisted arrest.

The Detectives were treated for minor injuries, and Winston was transported to Brick Township Police Department for processing. After processing, Winston was charged and transported to the Ocean County Jail.

Winston was charged with 14 offenses including; 1st-degree possession of “Molly” aka MDMA, 2nd Degree Possession of Heroin, 2nd Degree Possession of Cocaine, 2 charges of Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Possession of Handgun during a CDS offense, Possession of High Capacity Magazine, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, 3 charges of possession with Intent to Distribute and other drug-related charges.

The Stafford Township Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force were assisted during this investigation by the Barnegat Township Crime Reduction Unit, Absecon Police Department, Atlantic County Narcotic Strike Force, Brick Township Police Department and the Stafford Township K-9 Unit.

As a reminder, the Stafford Township Police Department does not release photos of arrested subjects, and the public and the press are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.