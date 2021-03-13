Four arrested for November murder of woman in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FL – On Saturday, November 21, 2020, 30-year-old Valerie Garcon died after sustaining 3 stab wounds at the intersection of 7 Street and Collins Avenue. After an almost 4 month-long investigation by Miami Beach Homicide Detectives, a substantial amount of evidence was gathered which led to the identification and issuance of arrest warrants for the four involved subjects. On Monday, March 8, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and Baltimore PD, MBPD homicide detectives arrested three of the four subjects in Baltimore. On Wednesday, March 10 the fourth subject was also located and arrested in Baltimore. The subjects are now awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade where they each face 2nd Degree Murder charges for the death of Valerie Garcon.

Continue Reading Below