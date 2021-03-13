Manslaughter charge filed after unattended baby drowned in bathtub

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Police have charged one person for the negligent death of a child who drowned after being left unattended in a bathtub.

The Tallahassee Police Department reports:

On March 8, just before 11:30 a.m., the Tallahassee Police Department responded to the 1100 block of North Woodward Avenue in reference to an unresponsive infant.

When officers arrived on scene, they quickly administered life-saving measures to the infant who was then taken to a local hospital. Sadly, the infant was pronounced dead a short time later.

Following a thorough investigation by TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit, probable cause was developed for a search warrant at the residence. Investigators determined the victim was left unattended in the bathtub and drowned.

After consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, the suspect was arrested and charged for aggravated manslaughter of a child and neglect of a child causing great bodily harm.

The defendant’s name is being withheld pursuant to Marsy’s Law.

Young children experience higher rates of maltreatment than older children, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. If you see or suspect child abuse, say something. Report it by calling TPD at 850-891-4200, Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS or the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873.