North Tonawanda man charged for sexual assault of two children in Amherst

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY – A man from North Tonawanda has been charged for sexually assaulting two children in Amherst.

The Erie County DA has issued the following release:

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 32-year-old Marty M. Walton of North Tonawanda was virtually arraigned this morning before State Supreme Court Justice Deborah A. Haendiges. The defendant, who was indicted by an Erie County Grand Jury on the highest sustainable charges, was arraigned on the following offenses:

One count of Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child (Class “A-II” felony)

One count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree (Class “B” felony)

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree (Class “D” felonies)

Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class “A” misdemeanors)

The defendant, who previously worked as a scout leader for Girls Scouts of Western New York, is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two child victims at a location in the Town of Amherst between March 27, 2020 and May 9, 2020.

Walton is scheduled to return on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. The defendant, who also has pending criminal charges in Niagara County, remains held without bail.

Continue Reading Below

If convicted on all charges, Walton faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victims.

DA Flynn commends Detective James Doane of the Amherst Police as well as Detectives Michelle Day and Timothy Bakula of the North Tonawanda Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Lynette M. Reda of the DA’s Special Victims Bureau.