One dead in stabbing in Albany, suspect arrested

ALBANY, NY – A 24-year-old Albany man has been charged in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Sheridan Avenue.

On Tuesday, March 9, 2021 around 12:05 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Sheridan Avenue, just east of Dove Street, for reports of an assault. Shortly after the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a man had just entered the emergency room with stab wounds to the torso. It was determined through the investigation that the victim sustained his injuries during the incident on Sheridan Avenue.

The victim, Brian Jenkins, 28, of Albany, was treated at the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that Jenkins had been involved in an altercation with 24-year-old Vincent Ellis of Albany while on Sheridan Avenue and that during the altercation, Jenkins sustained stab wounds.

Ellis was located at the scene by responding officers and taken into custody. He was also treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital for injuries he sustained during the incident.

Ellis has been charged with one count of Manslaughter 1st.

He was arraigned in Albany Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.