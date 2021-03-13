Republicans say Biden Can’t Handle the Truth about COVID-19 Vaccine

The untold truth that you won’t hear from the White House under Joe Biden is that Donald J. Trump’s Operation Warp Speed was a huge success in combating the spread of COVID-19 in America.

After taking office, President Biden said there was no vaccine before his assuming the role, despite receiving the vaccine himself while Trump was still president.

Now, the GOP is calling him out for his lies to the American people.

“Even though Operation Warp Speed developed a vaccine and began robust distribution in record time, Biden insists on claiming undeserved credit,” wrote Tommy Piggott, a Rapid Response Director for the Republican Party. “Worse, while the previous administration was delivering these historic results, Biden spent months during the campaign sowing doubt about Operation Warp Speed and the vaccine.”

Piggot noted even the New York Times, the Washington Post, and CNN are calling Biden out for his misleading claims, with the New York Times reporting that “Mr. Biden benefited hugely from the waves of vaccine production that the Trump administration had set in motion.” Biden’s false claims not only call into question his relationship with the truth, but show his administration is more interested in political games than bringing the country together and delivering results.

“Operation Warp Speed was “one of the most extraordinary achievements any country’s ever accomplished.” Americans deserve better than Biden’s efforts to gaslight his way into a coronavirus response. He needs to stop trying to rewrite history,” Piggot said.