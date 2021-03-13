Watch: Armed, violent left wing militants attempt to burn federal building with people inside

PORTLAND, OR – A group of violent leftist protesters aligned with the radical fringe of the progressive Democrat party attempted to burn down the federal courthouse in Portland Oregon on Friday night.

Antifa set the courthouse in Portland on fire last night pic.twitter.com/DfSBzUFtU8 — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021

Several federal employees and police officers were inside the building at the time of the arson which sought to burn the occupants to death.

Police officers acted quickly after large flames were seen from the building and quickly extinguished the fire before any of the occupants could be murdered by the left wing militia that had assembled nearby.

Police responded by dispersing the left-wing arsonists by force.

BREAKING: Federal agents chase and arrest Antifa during nighttime attack on Portland courthouse pic.twitter.com/WihBnZ7ppl — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 12, 2021