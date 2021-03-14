$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Manasquan

MANASQUAN, NJ (March 11, 2021) – Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, March 10, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. The winning tickets from Wednesday night’s drawing were sold at the following locations:

Monmouth County: 7-Eleven #11042, 192 Main St., Manasquan; and,

Passaic County: Cepeda Grocery Deli LLC, 556 River St., Paterson.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, March 10, drawing were: 17, 18, 37, 44, and 53. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Multiplier number was 03. 27,391 New Jersey players took home an estimated $158,076 in prizes ranging from $4 to $300. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $169,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Saturday, March 13, at 10:59 pm.