Police investigating serious crash in Downtown Toms River

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Police in Toms River are investigating a serious crash that occurred on Saturday at the intersection of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue.

The speed limit on both roads at the intersection is 25 miles per hour.

TOMS RIVER NEWS: Toms River Mayor Mo Hill Sued for calling gay employee a ‘pillow biter’.

According to the Toms River Police Department, officers were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Hooper Ave and Washington Street shortly before 5 pm on Saturday.

The department said Thomas P. Zimmerman, 19 of Brick, was traveling in the left lane of southbound Hooper Avenue when he crossed over the double yellow lines striking an oncoming Toyota Corolla head-on.

Continue Reading Below

“As a result of the collision, a rear passenger in the Toyota sustained severe head trauma and was airlifted to Jersey Shore Medical Center,” the department said in a statement. “The driver and another passenger in the Toyota were also transported to Jersey Shore Medical Center via ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.”

TOMS RIVER NEWS: Mo Hill approves two-acre zoning for houses of worship in Toms River.

Mr. Zimmerman was transported to Community Medical Center for treatment and observation. Mr. Zimmerman stated that he was practicing deep breathing techniques and may have “blacked out” prior to the crash.

Investigating officers said there was no indication of impairment or cell phone use. Mr. Zimmerman gave consent to submit blood samples to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office pending toxicological testing for intoxicants. He also voluntarily consented to the searching of his cell phone and vehicle by Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

“At this time, it is believed that the serious head injuries sustained to the rear passenger of the Toyota is due to failure to properly wear a seatbelt,” the department said.

This crash remains under investigation by Toms River Traffic Safety Officer PJ Gambardella and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Vehicular Homicide Unit.

TOMS RIVER NEWS: Jewish community leaders say Toms River Mayor Mo Hill’s two-acre zoning for synagogues not enough.