Manhattan Chiropractor Arrested for Healthcare Fraud

NEW YORK, NY – A New York Chiropractor is facing up to 10 years in federal prison for engaging in healthcare fraud. Melissa Kaines was able to defraud insurance carriers for over $800,000.

The Department of Justice issued the following release:

Audrey Strauss, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), Jonathan D. Larsen, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (“IRS-CI”), and Thomas Licetti, New York Regional Director, U.S. Department of Labor Employee Benefits Security Administration (“DOL-EBSA”), announced today the unsealing of a complaint charging MELISSA PANAYIOTA KANES with health care fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to submit more than $800,000 in fraudulent health care claims, including by using, over the course of multiple years, the identities of three per diem chiropractors when submitting claims in an effort to hide the defendant’s association with the claims. KANES was arrested this morning on Long Island, New York, and was presented earlier today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah L. Cave.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said, “As alleged, Melissa Kanes filed numerous fraudulent health insurance claims for her chiropractic services. Indeed, as further alleged, Kanes filed so many claims that an insurer flagged her for suspicious billing, at which point she tried to circumvent scrutiny by filing claims in the names of other chiropractors without their knowledge. Now Melissa Kanes is in custody and facing federal charges.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said, “As alleged, Kanes used the identities of three different chiropractors to reap more than $800,000 from fraudulent insurance claims. The crimes with which she is charged today are serious ones, which carry the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence. This case should serve as a warning to others unwilling to make adjustments to their illegal behavior – the federal criminal justice system could be just what the doctor ordered.”

IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Jonathan D. Larsen said, “The offenses charged in this case are particularly troubling because once the fraudulent activities were detected, the defendant allegedly continued the activities using additional concealment methods. While the vast majority of health care providers are operating in good faith to take care of patient needs, it is the role of IRS CI and our law enforcement partners to bring to justice the small percentage of providers who are knowingly abusing the health care system for personal profit.”

DOL-EBSA New York Regional Director Thomas Licetti said: “This type of activity is detrimental to workers, employers and the entire healthcare system. EBSA is proud to partner with our fellow federal agencies in protecting hard-earned employee benefits.”

According to the allegations in the Complaint:

MELISSA PANAYIOTA KANES, the defendant, worked as a licensed chiropractor in New York, New York.