New Jersey man thought he was going to meet 13-year-old for sex, instead she was a cop

MOUNT HOLLY, NJ – A Camden County man is in jail after he found out the 13-year-old girl he’s been sending pictures of his genitals and more to, was actually a cop. Police allowed 36-year-old Jason McCann of Blackwood to continue soliciting one of their officers who he believed to be a child.

McCann, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office sent videos of himself masturbating to the person he believed to be a child, even arranged to mee her at a Borden Township park to have sex with her.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office issued the following release: