Biden issues media blackout at Mexico border

If you work in the media and want to cover the ongoing border crisis, you’re going to have to find a new way to gather your information. According to NBC News, the White House has assumed full media control over local information from the border.

“The Biden administration is restricting the information Border Patrol agents and sector chiefs can share with the media as a surge of migrants tests the agency’s capacity at the southern border, according to four current and two former Customs and Border Protection officials,” ABC reported.

Since taking office, the Biden administration has silence the public information office over at the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement offices and reports of deportations, regularly published under President Donald J. Trump have gone dark.

Disaster at the border: Biden FINALLY sends help to the border – but still won't say there's a crisis: President orders FEMA to shelter migrant kids who are being 'processed' under highways and crammed into detention facilities that have hit 700% capacity pic.twitter.com/l42gnb3oZz — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) March 15, 2021

Additionally, the Biden administration ordered that all media inquiries now go through Washington, D.C. instead of through the traditional methods of having information come from officials on scene. ICE has not reported a single criminal deportation since Biden took office in January.