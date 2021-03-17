Cincinnati Man Sentenced to 174 Months for Carjacking

COVINGTON, Ky. – A Cincinnati man, Sammie Green, 25, was sentenced to 174 months in federal prison on Tuesday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after previously pleading guilty to carjacking and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to his plea agreement, Green admitted that, on August 15, 2019, he got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend, during which a pizza delivery driver arrived. His girlfriend and her children fled from Green and asked the delivery driver to call the police. As the delivery driver called the police, Green fired multiple shots from a handgun. Green then approached the delivery driver, pointed the gun at him, and demanded the keys of his vehicle. When the delivery driver complied, Green fled in the stolen vehicle.

Green pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2020.

Under federal law, Green must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, following his release from prison.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Shawn Morrow, Special Agent in Charge, ATF, Louisville Field Division; and Michael Helmig, Boone County Sheriff, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the ATF and Boone County Sheriff’s Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tony Bracke and Kyle M. Winslow.