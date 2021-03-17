GPS Tracking Device Aids in Raleigh Man’s Prosecution

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Raleigh man was sentenced today to 71 months in federal prison for robbing the BP Gas station located at 4330 Louisburg Road in Raleigh.

According to court documents, on December 30, 2019, Marvin Newell, 53 entered a BP Gas Station in Raleigh, North Carolina, and walked to the beer aisle. After he selected several bottles of alcohol, he approached the front counter and asked the clerk for some cigars. After the clerk scanned the merchandise, Newell inserted his credit card into the card reader as if he was going to pay, and then removed it and told the clerk to open the register drawer. Newell told the clerk again to open the drawer and pointed his finger at her through his shirt, as if he was holding a gun. Fearful that Newell had a gun, the clerk opened two drawers and gave the defendant $63 currency, as well as a hidden tracking device that was stuck between two bills. Newell then instructed the clerk to go with him to the back of the store, but the clerk refused. Newell exited the store with the $63 currency, as well as the merchandise, which was valued at approximately $19.

Law enforcement began to search for Newell and used the tracking device to ping his location. When officers located Newell and activated their blue lights, he failed to stop and began driving in the wrong direction on the street. Newell attempted to flee the area and eventually hit a curb, which disabled the vehicle axle. Newell then fled on foot from the officers. Newell was apprehended after a short chase. He opened his hand, which revealed a handful of currency (the currency stolen from the BP Gas Station), and stated, “that’s my money.” Law enforcement took control of the currency, as well as the hidden tracker.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III. The Raleigh Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel W. Smith prosecuted the case.

Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:20-CR-00316-D.