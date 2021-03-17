Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to woman at Kohls, stalked another

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Howell Township Police are searching for a suspect in a pickup truck with a track record of lewdness who exposed himself to a woman at the Howell Township Kohls on Sunday. Another one who was suspicious of the same vehicle was able to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle which helped police positively identify their suspect.
The incident happened a short distance away at the Target store in the adjacent plaza.
“An alert person contacted us and provided a picture of the suspect vehicle including the Pennsylvania license plate,” the Howell Police Department reported. “While at Target she felt this vehicle was following her and acting suspiciously. She took a picture with her phone. A background check revealed a past history of lewdness involving this suspect.”
On Monday, the Howell Police issued the following report:
On March 14, Howell officers responded to Howell Commons (Kohls) for a report of an act of lewdness. The victims advised a male suspect pulled up to them, opened his driver side door and exposed his genitals to both of them. This is the second reported case we have received and are investigating. The last one occurred on February 21st in the same shopping center.
Surveillance footage has been obtained and is being analyzed. This includes video from Target (Lanes Mill Marketplace) where the vehicle is observed. The vehicle is seen driving throughout the lot, pulling through spaces, and stopping near cars, but does not pick anyone up nor does anyone exit to go in any stores.
SUSPECT – Male in his 30s to early 40s, skinny and in shape, tan possibly Hispanic, short spiky dark hair, facial scruff, but no beard.
VEHICLE- The truck should be a newer Toyota Tacoma SX model. Dark grey or black. This is not a very common Tacoma as it is the bare bones with the SX option which has black grill and rims.
If you know who this may be or you observe the vehicle, there are several ways to contact us. 9-1-1, Facebook Messenger, 732-938-4111 or our anonymous tip line at www.p3tips.com.