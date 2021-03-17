Police searching for flasher who exposed himself to woman at Kohls, stalked another

HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Howell Township Police are searching for a suspect in a pickup truck with a track record of lewdness who exposed himself to a woman at the Howell Township Kohls on Sunday. Another one who was suspicious of the same vehicle was able to take a photo of the suspect’s vehicle which helped police positively identify their suspect.

The incident happened a short distance away at the Target store in the adjacent plaza.

“An alert person contacted us and provided a picture of the suspect vehicle including the Pennsylvania license plate,” the Howell Police Department reported. “While at Target she felt this vehicle was following her and acting suspiciously. She took a picture with her phone. A background check revealed a past history of lewdness involving this suspect.”

On Monday, the Howell Police issued the following report: