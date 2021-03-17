Publix Peeping Tom wearing Marines t-shirt sought by Port St. Lucie police

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – A white male suspect entered the women’s public bathroom on March 5th and was caught taking videos and photos of a woman in an adjacent stall. Police said the incident happened at the Publix supermarket at 1125 SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

The female victim said she was using the bathroom in the adjacent stall when she noticed the man’s cell phone poking from under the divider wall pointing at her and her exposed body parts.

After being confronted, the man rushed out of the story after being yelling. He fled on foot from the Publix parking lot.

The man was wearing faded jean shorts, A Marines t-shirt, and sandals.