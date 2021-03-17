The Pastrami House, a non-Kosher Jewish Deli is Coming to Jackson

JACKSON, NJ – The Pastrami House Delicatessen is coming to Jackson Township. The sandwich chain which has locations in  Matawan, Berkeley Heights, Hoboken and Lincroft is coming to the Cooksbridge Plaza on County Line Road.  They are also working on opening a new store in nearby Manalapan.

The Pastrami House is a non-Kosher Jewish-style deli.  Menu items include hot pastrami, hot corned beef, hot brisket, roast beef, turkey and Reuben sandwiches. It is a full-service sandwich shop featuring all of the traditional sandwiches.  For dessert, the Pastrami House serves up Junior’s Cheesecakes straight out of New York City. Catering and hotplate specials are also available.

 

