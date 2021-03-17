Vice squad busts 81-year-old man with stash of fentanyl

WORCESTER, MA – It could have been a scene out of the movie ‘Bad Grandpa” when on Tuesday, the Worcester Police Department Vice Squad arrested an 81-year-old man suspected of dealing fentanyl.

“On March 16th, 2021 Worcester Police Vice Squad officers had a search warrant for a Webster St address,” Officers observed the target of the warrant, Richard Peters, eighty-years-old, leaving the residence. Mr. Peters was detained while officers searched the apartment.”

Officers located ten bags of what appeared to be Fentanyl on Mr. Peters’ person and found many more bags of what appeared to be Fentanyl in the residence with packaging materials.

Mr. Peters was placed under arrest and charged with Possession of a Class A Substance with Intent to Distribute (2nd or Subsequent offense). He will be arraigned in court.