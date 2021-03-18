Indoor dining in New Jersey to increase to 50% on Friday

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – The cap on indoor dining is increasing to 50% on Friday in New Jersey. Ahead of the upcoming summer tourism season, this year, restaurants and businesses at the Jersey Shore will be able to accommodate more patrons. On Friday, the state indoor cap on restaurants, barbers, hair salons, and other businesses will increase to 50%.

Bar service is still prohibited in New Jersey.

Indoor dining to increase to 50%

At 6:00 a.m. this Friday, please remember indoor and outdoor gathering limits will increase to 25 and 50 individuals respectively.

Indoor capacity limits for restaurants, gyms and health clubs, recreational facilities, arcades and personal care businesses will increase to 50% of their listed capacities.

“As you head into these businesses or to other indoor settings, work capacities are expanding, we remind you that our mask mandate remains in effect,” Governor Murphy said. “We require everyone, patron and business owner alike, to adhere to our public health guidelines.”

COVID-19 pandemic is not over

Murphy said just because the caps are being raised, it doesn’t mean the pandemic is over.

“Just because we are able to take these steps to deliberately and responsibly reopen more of our economy and business community does not mean that this pandemic is over,” he said. “Not by a longshot. I just extended, in fact, the public health emergency because it is not over because of this basic reality.”

Governor Murphy will shut it down if he has to

Don’t be a knucklehead. If you are, Murphy will shut the state down again.

“We must remain vigilant and we must remain smart. There is no excuse. For any — I’ll use a word we haven’t used in a while here, for any knucklehead behavior — and as we have in the past, we will not hesitate to shut down anyone crossing the line and putting the health and safety of their patrons and communities at risk. Again, the overwhelming amount of folks out there by the millions have done and continue to do the right thing,” he said.