U.S. Climate Czar John Kerry Caught on Commercial Flight Maskless

John Kerry serves as President Joe Biden’s global climate czar and has a reputation of not following the rules put in place against the general population by the aristocracy which is a member of.

When he’s not flying around the world in a private jet, lecturing about the impact of fossil fuels and global warming, he flies commercial. When he flies commercial, apparently he doesn’t obey the laws set forth by his peers against the common people of America.

This week, he was spotted on an American Airlines flight from Boston to Washington, D.C. reading a book…and not wearing a mask. The airline is now investigating the infraction of their rules. Typically, those who violated the mandatory mask rule are banned from the airline.

Kerry said it’s all just a bunch of malarkey.

“Feels like there’s some St. Patrick’s day ‘malarkey’ afoot on Twitter,” Kerry tweeted. “Let’s be clear: If I dropped my mask to one ear on a flight, it was momentary. I wear my mask because it saves lives and stops the spread. It’s what the science tells us to do.”

American Airlines says it is investigating the incident and will take appropriate action.