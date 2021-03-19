Beckley Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Offense

BECKLEY, W.VA. – A Beckley man pleaded guilty today to attempted production of child pornography. Douglas Patrick Humphrey, 32, was charged by a single-count Information in February 2021.

According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Humphrey admitted that on August 25 and 26, 2020, he communicated with a 15-year-old female via Snapchat. During that conversation he asked her to meet him to engage in sexual activity and also asked her to produce and send a video of herself engaged in sexual intercourse with another man. Humphrey admitted that in July 2020 he had made a similar request of the minor female and had received a video depicting her engaged in sexual activity. Humphrey was arrested on August 26, 2020, when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the minor.

Humphrey faces at least 15 years and up 30 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 2, 2021.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force handled the investigation. United States District Judge Frank W. Volk presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is handling the prosecution.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

