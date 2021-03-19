Belle Man Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Dealing Methamphetamine

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – A Belle man was sentenced today to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine. Justin Lee Davis, 27, was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2020 and charged with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Davis sold approximately four ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in the parking lot of a retail establishment near Belle on February 22, 2019. Law enforcement officers were able to observe Davis meeting with the confidential informant during the transaction. Following the transaction, Davis was followed back to his residence. A search warrant was executed at that residence four days later and Davis was located in a bedroom along with approximately 2.4 pounds of additional methamphetamine, digital scales and packaging materials.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe handled the prosecution.

