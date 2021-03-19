Flaming truck rolling past cop caught on dashcam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A Fayetteville police officer responding to a vehicle fire on Jimmie Avenue at around 11:20 am on Wednesday had a close encounter with a burning truck and trailer. While responding to the scene, the officer watched as the flaming trailer rolled down a hill right past him.
Source: Fox 16 News
