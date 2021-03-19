Fugitive wanted for Toms River attempted murder caught by U.S. Marshals

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitchell Little have announced that on March 19, 2021, Carles Bryant, 34, of Millville, New Jersey, a fugitive from justice has been captured.

Bryant was wanted for an incident which occurred at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Toms River during the evening hours of March 3, 2021, was apprehended in Atlantic City by the United States Marshals Service without incident.

Bryant has been transported to the Ocean County Jail where he will remain lodged pending a detention hearing.

On March 3, 2021, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Toms River Township Police responded to a 911 call to the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue in reference to a physical altercation taking place in the lobby of the Hotel involving a male and a female. When responding officers arrived, they found a female victim – unresponsive with multiple apparent stab wounds to the head, face, and body.

The female was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was treated for her injuries. She has since been released from the hospital.

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit and Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau resulted in Bryant being identified as the assailant responsible for the victim’s injuries. On March 4, 2021, a warrant was issued for Bryant’s arrest.

He was charged with Attempted Murder in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:11-3a(1), Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-4d, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:39-5d, and Contempt in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-9a.

Prosecutor Billhimer and Chief Little acknowledge the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crime Unit, Toms River Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Toms River Township Police Department, United States Marshals Service, New Jersey State Police, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, for their collective perseverance in connection with this investigation leading to Carles’ apprehension. OCPO

The public and media are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.