Judge sentences St. Louis County man to 10 years for drug and firearm charges

ST. LOUIS, MO – United States District Judge Rodney W. Sippel sentenced Teran Martin to 120 months in prison today and ordered Martin to forfeit $23,488 and the several firearms law enforcement seized in the course of investigating the crimes charged. The 27-year-old Ferguson, Missouri resident had previously pleaded guilty to one count of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of possessing one or more firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On January 7, 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration investigators executed a federal search warrant at Martin’s residence and seized a firearm along with quantities of fentanyl, cocaine base, and heroin. Investigators searched two more locations and seized additional items belonging to Martin, including eleven more firearms, additional quantities of fentanyl, cocaine base, and methamphetamine, and approximately $23,488. Martin has admitted the $23,488 seized by law enforcement are proceeds he obtained by selling controlled substances.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and St. Louis County Police Department investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Jay Redd prosecuted the case.