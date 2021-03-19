Man shot in East St. Louis convenience store shooting

EAST ST. LOUIS, MO – On Sunday, March 14th, around 5:34 p.m. officers responded to the gas station located at 2419 State Street in reference to a fight inside the store.

Upon arrival, they were advised by the store clerk that two black males were fighting inside the store and one black male pulled out a large handgun and shot at the other male subject.

After gathering information, officers observed two black males fitting the description of the suspect leaving the area. Officers then placed the suspect into custody until the situation was secure.

While searching the suspect, officers found a .44 caliber Ruger revolver with 5 live rounds.

On March 16th, 2021 St. Clair County States Attorney charged Lushune Ratliff with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He is being held on $75,000.00 bond.

• Story Continues Below •

The Five: Crime Blotter