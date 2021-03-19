Man shot on Oakford Avenue

BALTIMORE, MD – On March 16, 2021, at approximately 7:04 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to the 2800 block of Oakford Avenue for a report of a shooting.Once at the location, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.Northern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Baltimore shootings in recent days