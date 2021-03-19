Man who attacked wife has further altercation with police

LAS CRUCES, NM – The man shot by police at the intersection of Campo Street and Hadley Avenue on March 11 has been released from University Medical Center after receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

Jonathan Lamar Strickland, 25, of 301 North Roadrunner Parkway, was confronted by police after he violently attacked his wife over a two-day period. Strickland is charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of false imprisonment.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal sexual contact, two counts of assault against a household member, two counts of battery against a household member and two counts of criminal damage to property. Investigators learned that Strickland began attacking his wife at about 12 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, becoming upset when she resisted.



Later that day, Strickland’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle were involved in a collision, but Strickland left the scene when police were called. The victim reported that when she returned home, Strickland placed a gun to her head while she held their infant child. He later attempted to force the barrel of the gun into her mouth.

The victim drove herself to the police department the following day. Strickland arrived in a separate vehicle while she was talking to police. For security reasons, LCPD’s lobby and west-facing offices were evacuated while Strickland remained in his vehicle. Despite police efforts, Strickland drove past officers and through a neighborhood south of LCPD’s building, refusing to stop. -Las Cruces Police Department.

LCPD officers were able to stop Strickland’s vehicle shortly after by using a PIT maneuver. Strickland was struck by gunfire after more than one officer discharged their weapon.The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.

It was reported that throughout the evening, Strickland made verbal threats to kill the victim, held her against her will, struck her multiple times, strangled her, and broke her cell phone. – Las Cruces PoLICE DEPT.

The shooting is under investigation by the Officer-involved Incident Task Force which includes investigators from New Mexico State Police, Las Cruces Police Department, Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico State University Police. Upon completion of the investigation, findings will be turned over to the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office for review.