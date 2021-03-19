Man who shot junkyard dog multiple times arrested

DALLAS, TX – A man who pulled up to a junkyard in Dallas and shot a dog multiple times has been arrested. On March 18, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, Cesar Enrique Villela Hernandez, a 35-year-old Latin male, was arrested for a felony warrant by the Animal Cruelty Unit and Southwest CRT/Deployment Unit for Cruelty to Non-Livestock/Torture following the investigation of the shooting of a dog at 2107 McDaniel Dr.

Hernandez was captured on video stopping his truck, exiting, and shooting the dog, a large black lab. He approached the dog who was resting in the shade between cars, aimed his gun and shot at the dog repeatedly.

WARNING: Graphic Video