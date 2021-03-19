Military target drone washed up on Florida beach

BOYNTON BEACH, FL – A military target drone washed up on the beach near Boynton Beach. The find was first reported by a user on Reddit as the sun rose above the ocean.

“My mom and uncle found a USAF target drone on the beach,” CoolManJack posted on Reddit.

The drones are used for missile training by the U.S. Air Force. Locals closed Hammock Beach until they could identify the drone, but it was reopened as it was deemed to be harmless to the public.

According to a user in the know, “It’s designed to return a radar signature to the aircraft to employ weapons (shoot an AIM-7/9 because they’re cheaper than AIM-120). The target drone is extremely agile and is usually able to dodge the missile and reset for another go. Sometimes the drones get some unintended damage and crash, sometimes their old and crash. In both cases they want this to float home to recover and save again. Fun fact: I believe the only boats/vessels maintained by the us air force are in Pensacola to recover these things.”