NJ man who killed ex-wife in Jersey, 4 in New Mexico, claims to have killed 16

A man who killed a South Jersey man and three more people in New Mexico is now saying he has killed sixteen people in total.

Today. NJ.com reported not only did Sean Lannon, 47, kill his youth mentor for sexually abusing him, his wife and two others, he killed a dozen other people.

After killing three in New Mexico including his ex-wife, Lannon stole 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski’s car and drove to St. Louis where he was captured.

Police say Lannon murdered his first suspect, Dabkowski Monday inside a laundry room. Dabkowski was found with multiple stab wounds to his head. Dabkowski was Lannon’s “Big Brother” in the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentorship program.

When police captured Lannon, he was driving a 2018 blue Honda CRV that he took from Dabkowski after killing him.

Two weeks ago, police in Albuquerque found the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, his ex-wife, and three other individuals ranging in ages from 21 to 60. Their bodies were found in a pickup truck abandoned inside an airport parking garage.

Lannon traveled from New Mexico to New Jersey with the couple’s three young children on March 4, a day before the bodies were found at the airport. He left the kids with his wife’s family in South Jersey and said he planned to find a job locally and then return to New Mexico to search for Jennifer Lannon, according to the woman’s brother, Chris Whitman. -NJ.com

Lannon claims Dabkowski sexually abused him as a teenager and had photos and videos of their encounters. Lannon wanted them back. The story claims Lannon admitted to killing 12 other people.

