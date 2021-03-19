No evidence of foul play in Washington County teen’s drowning

CHIPLEY, FL – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announces the findings of an ongoing drowning investigation. Investigators with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office have concluded all interviews with all that were present at the time of this tragic incident in our community. This includes working closely with the medical examiner’s office. There is no evidence of any criminal activity surrounding the drowning of 15-year-old, Kuryis Hernandez. Mr. Hernandez death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

