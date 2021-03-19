Couple sold heroin throughout Ocean County

TOMS RIVER, NJ – A man and a woman have been arrested for dealing

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Toms River Police Department Special Enforcement Unit, and Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Unit, conducted a collaborative investigation into the distribution of heroin in the Ocean County area.

This cooperative, multi-agency investigation ultimately identified a residence in Whiting and a residence in Toms River as being utilized to store and distribute Heroin. As a result of the investigation, detectives secured court-authorized search warrants on the residences in Whiting and Toms River.

On March 18, 2021, detectives executed the search warrants resulting in the seizure of approximately 2000 wax folds of Heroin, Drug Paraphernalia, and approximately $3400 in cash.

Arrested were:

Edward Parkhill, 32, of Whiting, charged out of Manchester with Possession of Heroin with the Intent to Distribute

Sandra Arias, 32, of Toms River, charged out of Toms River with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute

Additionally, Parkhill was charged out of Toms River with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute in a Quantity Greater than One-Half Ounce in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(2), and Possession of Heroin in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-10a(1). Parkhill Is currently lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing. Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office

Arias was charged on a summons pending a future court date.