Two Indicted for Conspiring to Distribute Fentanyl following Investigation by PA State Police and Homeland Security Investigations

PITTSBURGH, PA – A Philadelphia woman and Dominican Republican man have been charged federally with violating federal drug laws, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced today.

The two-count Indictment named, Yarelis Mary Garcia Corretjer, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Reyelin Manuel Abreu Vasquez, 23, of the Dominican Republic.

According to the Indictment, on or about September 16, 2020, Garcia Corretjer and Abreu Vasquez conspired to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl. Also, on September 16, 2020, Troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Safe Highways Initiative through Effective Law Enforcement and Detection (SHIELD) Unit, seized from the vehicle, occupied by Garcia Corretjer and Abreu Vasquez, approximately 400 bricks of suspected fentanyl. The suspected fentanyl field-tested positive for the controlled substance. Abreau Vasquez informed law enforcement that he was illegally in the United States and had crossed the Mexican border approximately four years ago.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than life in prison, a fine of $10,000,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

Assistant United States Attorney Katherine C. Jordan is prosecuting this case for the government.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.