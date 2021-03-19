Woman broke down the door searching for her ‘acquaintance’ in another woman’s bedroom

Dover- Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Kayla R. Campbell of Camden on burglary and related charges following an incident on Thursday evening.

On March 18, 2021, at approximately 7:59 p.m., troopers responded to a residence on Port Mahon Road for a reported burglary in progress. Upon arrival, troopers contacted the 37-year-old female homeowner and, through the investigation, determined the female was in the residence when Campbell began hitting her front door until it was damaged and forced open. Campbell had responded to the home to locate an acquaintance who she believed to be inside. Once inside, Campbell pushed the victim, began yelling for the acquaintance, and kicked in a bedroom door, causing it to be damaged. Campbell fled the residence after learning the police were called.

Campbell was located and charged with the following crimes:

Burglary 1st Degree (Felony)

Offensive Touching

Criminal Mischief

Campbell was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released on her own recognizance.