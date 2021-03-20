Delmar woman stabbed man during argument inside home

Delmar, DE- Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Michaela Scarborough of Delmar, for felony assault following an incident Thursday night.

On March 19, 2021, at approximately 8:40 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Saint George Road, Delmar, for a reported assault. Upon arrival, troopers learned the night prior at approximately 10:30 p.m., Scarborough engaged in a verbal altercation with a 28-year-old male acquaintance at the residence. The argument escalated and Scarborough began stabbing the male victim with the pointy end of a nutcracker. The altercation was broken up by two other subjects inside the residence.

The victim sustained 5 lacerations to the chest, but denied any medical treatment.

Scarborough was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with Assault 2nd Degree (Felony).

Scarborough was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

• Story Continues Below •

Delaware News