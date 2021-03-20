Police investigating death in Charlestown

BOSTON, MA – At about 3:21 AM on Saturday, March 20, 2021, officers assigned to District A-15 (Charlestown) responded to a radio call for a person shot inside of 6 Mystic Place in Charlestown.

On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased.

The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident and is asking anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.

Boston News