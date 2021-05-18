After running into cop, irate Canuck calls him “Little F-ggot” and drives off, then this happened

ALBERTA, CANADA – An irate Canuck, his girlfriend and their dog were caught in a mess after the man allegedly struck a police officer with his vehicle.
“I’m waiting for your boss, so f-ck off and get in your car,” the man shouts at the cop. “You’re a f-cking little b-tch. Give me my ticket and go f-ck yourself, you goofball f-cking f-ggot. F-ck you…f-ck off you b-tch.”
The man then sped away yelling, “You’re a f-cking clown!”
He has then pulled over again and was pulled over by another police officer had his gun drawn then the man squealed like a pig, shouting, “He’s tripping balls!”
