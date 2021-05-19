$1.3 million progressive jackpot lottery ticket sold in Philadelphia

A progressive top prize-winning ticket worth $1,361,339 for the Pennsylvania Lottery’s Extreme Green game was sold at a Lottery retailer in Philadelphia on Wednesday, May 19. Sunoco, 630 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive top prizes starting at $200,000. Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

To see if they’ve won a prize, players can review the ticket, or scan it at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App. The holder of a top-prize winning Fast Play ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Prizes must be claimed and tickets validated before winners can be identified. Fast Play prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date. All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play Fast Play games.

About Fast Play: Fast Play games offer the chance to instantly win prizes without scratching the ticket or waiting for a drawing. Sold at the counter or at self-service terminals, Fast Play tickets must be printed at the time of purchase. Review the ticket, scan it at a Lottery retailer or use our Official App to determine if it is a winner. Some Fast Play games offer a progressive top prize that grows until it is won, then immediately resets and starts growing again. Find game rules, chances of winning and other information at palottery.com.



