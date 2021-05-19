$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at UPMC gift shop

 Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a $1 million-winning Mining for Millions Scratch-Off. UPMC Mercy Gift Shop, 1400 Locust St., Pittsburgh, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.


Attributions in this article: Map data ©2019 Google, Photo © BigStock Photos. Hand out photos courtesy of reporting agency. Press releases are the intellectual property of the issuing agency or corporation. Please report any photo, copyright or intellectual property violations to news@shorewsnetwork.com.

Related Stories