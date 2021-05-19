$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at UPMC gift shop

Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Allegheny County sold a $1 million-winning Mining for Millions Scratch-Off. UPMC Mercy Gift Shop, 1400 Locust St., Pittsburgh, receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Mining for Millions is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

As a reminder, Scratch-Off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding. Visit palottery.com to review rules, chances of winning and learn how to play our traditional and online games.



